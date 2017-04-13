28°
News

Lockyer endurance club back on track after spell

Ali Kuchel
| 13th Apr 2017 9:40 AM
Lockyer endurance rider Lyndell Abercrombie with her horse Natham Park Charmika.
Lockyer endurance rider Lyndell Abercrombie with her horse Natham Park Charmika. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ENDURANCE: After a 10-year hiatus, the Lockyer Valley Endurance Riders are back on the tracks.

The club does not have a "home track”, so the trails of Bony Mountain will host to the Easter rides.

Ride organiser Lyndell Abercrombie said despite not having tracks yet, the group hoped to secure

some for rides later in

the year.

"Because we only formed in February we haven't been able to find a good enough location in the valley so we're going up to Bony Mountain,” Abercrombie said.

"I'm hoping to get access to some of the forestry tracks to try and get a permanent base in the Lockyer Valley.”

The Easter endurance ride will be a fully fledged 80km ride, along with 20km and 40km events.

"Endurance is an exhilarating sport, nothing beats being out on your horse for hours at a time in beautiful landscape along quiet country roads,” Abercrombie said.

"It's a very welcoming sport; even though you still have a winner, our motto is 'to complete is to win'.”

The Easter ride, at the Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve, was a late addition to the 2017 Queensland Endurance Riders Association list and is open to non-hendra vaccinated horses.

"We are very grateful that QERA gave us the opportunity to hold this ride given endurance riders have spent so many years congregating for the Easter weekend to enjoy our sport,” Abercrombie said.

She will saddle up her five-year-old purebred Arabian mare Natham Park Charmika (Micky).

It will be Micky's second outing since being broken into saddle a month ago.

It will be the horse' s second endurance ride, having completed a 20km ride at Bony Mountain a week after she was broken in.

Abercrombie said she was impressed with the horse's ability during the ride.

"She was just well behaved,” she said.

Anyone interested in competing in the Lockyer Endurance Riders event can phone Abercrombie on 0407378852.

Gatton Star

Topics:  bony mountain horse riding lockyer endurance

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New name means better business for Lockyer Valley

New name means better business for Lockyer Valley

Regardless if it's a new venture or long-standing family-owned operation, the success of small business is vital for the strength of regional communities

Hawks leaders take young guns under their wing

LEAD: Gatton Hawks club captain Daniel Marsh and A-grade captain Dennis Burgoyne make up part of the club's new leadership group.

The club have assembled a leadership group to lead the way this year

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Withcott child care centre takes new direction

NEW DIRECTION: Director of NCC Early Learners Withcott Robyn Finch.

It was acquired by Nambour Christian College

Local Partners

New name means better business for Lockyer Valley

Regardless if it's a new venture or long-standing family-owned operation, the success of small business is vital for the strength of regional communities

Chocolate is not a dog's best friend

EASTER ADVICE: No chocolates for pets this Easter.

RSPCA warn dog owners the risks of feeding chocolate to furr-friends

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

210 acres in the renowned Pilton Valley

97 Larson Road, Pilton 4361

Rural 2 1 Auction at Fitzy's...

Retreat' is a sloping fertile block with splendid elevated views across the valley and a choice of sites ideally suited for building a new home. The timbered ridge...

Stylish Contemporary on the City Fringe

2a Allan Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 2 1 $465,000

A superb statement in quality and style, this luxury residence is custom designed and presented as new to deliver the ultimate entertainer. Offering a spectacular...

Established acreage residence with extraordinary vehicle storage

550 Bridge Street, Torrington 4350

House 4 1 6 Buyer Interest...

Set on a gently sloping 4047m2 block, this rendered brick home offers spacious living and excellent garage storage for a wide range of shapes and sizes. Four...

Rosemount&#39; 73 Acres Horse Property Prime Position

11245 Warrego Highway, Kingsthorpe 4400

Rural 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Situation: Positioned West of Toowoomba, 10 minute drive to Wilsonton and Wellcamp's new airport and a 5 minute drive to the booming Charlton Wellcamp Enterprise...

A Quality Villa in Excellent Position! Just like a Home and No Body Corporate Fees!

1/3 Fuschia Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 3 2 2 $409,000

This beautiful villa has great street appeal and set on 272m of your private title. The 152m Villa inside boasts a modern floor plan with open plan air conditioned...

Large Industrial Warehouse &amp; Office in Harristown

29/489 - 491 South Street, Harristown 4350

Commercial * 578m2 strata-titled unit in the popular Southgate Complex * 160m2 office ... Offers to...

* 578m2 strata-titled unit in the popular Southgate Complex * 160m2 office fitout consisting of reception, staff room, four offices, boardroom and warehouse...

Sought after CBD Fringe Freehold office

134 Herries Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Auction Location: The Strand Theatre, Toowoomba QLD 4350. Conveniently located in Herries, ... Auction 10:30pm...

Auction Location: The Strand Theatre, Toowoomba QLD 4350. Conveniently located in Herries, Street and only minutes to the CBD and The Hooper Centre, this...

CBD Shed in Popular Motor Vehicle Precinct

9 Society Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Auction Location: The Strand Theatre, Toowoomba QLD 4350. This 402m2 industrial shed ... Auction 12:00pm...

Auction Location: The Strand Theatre, Toowoomba QLD 4350. This 402m2 industrial shed is ideal for the owner occupier requiring a CBD fringe location. Surrounded...

Flawless location- Impeccable renovation- Exclusively Newtown!

17 Wallace Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Featuring a stunning combination of classic colonial charm and contemporary chic, this immaculately renovated home offers an impressive array of quality design...

Stunning Renovation, Private Range-Side Setting

11 Rodway Crescent, Rangeville 4350

House 3 2 2 Interest from...

Set on a landscaped 650m2 allotment is this beautifully crafted and fully renovated brick residence located in one of Toowoomba’s prettiest tree-lined...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!