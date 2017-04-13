Lockyer endurance club back on track after spell

ENDURANCE: After a 10-year hiatus, the Lockyer Valley Endurance Riders are back on the tracks.

The club does not have a "home track”, so the trails of Bony Mountain will host to the Easter rides.

Ride organiser Lyndell Abercrombie said despite not having tracks yet, the group hoped to secure

some for rides later in

the year.

"Because we only formed in February we haven't been able to find a good enough location in the valley so we're going up to Bony Mountain,” Abercrombie said.

"I'm hoping to get access to some of the forestry tracks to try and get a permanent base in the Lockyer Valley.”

The Easter endurance ride will be a fully fledged 80km ride, along with 20km and 40km events.

"Endurance is an exhilarating sport, nothing beats being out on your horse for hours at a time in beautiful landscape along quiet country roads,” Abercrombie said.

"It's a very welcoming sport; even though you still have a winner, our motto is 'to complete is to win'.”

The Easter ride, at the Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve, was a late addition to the 2017 Queensland Endurance Riders Association list and is open to non-hendra vaccinated horses.

"We are very grateful that QERA gave us the opportunity to hold this ride given endurance riders have spent so many years congregating for the Easter weekend to enjoy our sport,” Abercrombie said.

She will saddle up her five-year-old purebred Arabian mare Natham Park Charmika (Micky).

It will be Micky's second outing since being broken into saddle a month ago.

It will be the horse' s second endurance ride, having completed a 20km ride at Bony Mountain a week after she was broken in.

Abercrombie said she was impressed with the horse's ability during the ride.

"She was just well behaved,” she said.

Anyone interested in competing in the Lockyer Endurance Riders event can phone Abercrombie on 0407378852.