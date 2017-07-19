19°
News

Lockyer embraces nine new Aussies

Lachlan Mcivor
| 19th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
IMPORTANT OCCASSION: Nine members of the Lockyer Valley community celebrate becoming Australian citizens in a special ceremony held at the Lockyer Cultural Centre last Thursday.
IMPORTANT OCCASSION: Nine members of the Lockyer Valley community celebrate becoming Australian citizens in a special ceremony held at the Lockyer Cultural Centre last Thursday. Lachlan McIvor

NINE members of the Lockyer Valley community who originated from as far and wide as India, the UK, China and the Solomon Islands, gathered together as one to become Australian citizens last week.

Mayor Tanya Milligan took proceedings of the Lockyer Valley Citizenship Ceremony last Thursday to officially welcome the group as citizens of their adopted home.

Michael, Jean and Michelle Bobby have been active members of the community since they arrived in the Lockyer Valley from the Solomon Islands 11 years ago.

"I feel a bit of relief, it's been coming for a long time,” Michael said.

"You feel you are free to move around and there's no burden on you now.”

The Solomon Islands doesn't allow citizens to hold dual citizenships so becoming an Australian was a big step to take for the family.

"It's kind of (hard) because that's where you come from but looking for the future it will be better for the kids,” Michael said.

Leaders of the local Solomon Island community, the Bobbys have also spent a lot of time assisting the various multicultural groups in the area.

"We started the community fellowship group quite a long time ago and we help the council a bit with doing multicultural stuff,” Michael said.

"A lot of things that happen in the Lockyer, we involve ourselves in it.”

It was an emotional moment for wife Jean as she took the pledge and received her citizenship.

"I felt that I've become part of Australia, not just officially, within me I have a lot of sense of security that I have become an Australian,” Jean said.

"It's more than just the paper, you have to abide by the law, you have to be a real citizen.”

While she loved her new home, she said she would always hold her heritage close.

"I became emotional because I have to give up one (citizenship) that is my heritage and be part of another,” she said.

"But I don't see it as a loss, I see it as another gain. I think the most important thing is to see myself as part of the community and give back to the community as well.”

"It doesn't mean that we give up our cultural heritage, it will be part of us for the rest of our lives.”

