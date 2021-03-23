Lockyer driving instructor allegedly on drugs during lesson

When police pulled over a learner driver in the Lockyer Valley, not only was the instructor allegedly under the influence of drugs, but he also failed to disclose a serious medical condition when obtaining his licence.

Allan John Noe fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, charged with two offences - one charge of being in charge of a vehicle while a drug was in his system and one charge of failing to give notice about a mental or physical incapacity when applying for a drivers licence.

LOCAL NEWS: Kensington Grove man pleads guilty after cops raid caravan

Noe pleaded guilty to the second offence and was fined and released on bail before he reappears in court in April on the drug driving charge.

In court, police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson said police intercepted a vehicle on January 17, 2021, driving on Gatton Laidley Road.

Senior constable Willson said Noe was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and was supervising a learner driver who was behind the wheel.

When police pulled over a learner driver in the Lockyer Valley, not only was the instructor allegedly under the influence of drugs, but he also failed to disclose a serious medical condition when obtaining his licence. (File Image)

Noe was asked to conduct a roadside drug test that returned a positive reading, senior constable Willson said.

“The defendant said he was suffering from Type 1 Diabetes and had been for over 30 years,” senior constable Willson said.

Police inspected Noe’s licence and saw there was “no medical certificate attached to his licence” and observed he had renewed his licence in October 2020.

When asked if he had declared his Diabetes on his recent application, Noe told police he had but when asked why he did not have the M condition on his licence he stated he was “unaware”.

LOCAL NEWS: Skate park pot user busted driving while on drugs

Senior constable Willson said Noe was unaware of the Jet’s Law provisions requiring him to declare a medical condition.

“He was unable to provide any medical clearance as to his ability to drive and supervise,” senior constable Willson said.

Noe’s criminal and traffic histories was tendered to the court.

Gatton Magistrates Court.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Noe declined.

Magistrate Howard Osborne fined Noe $150, referred to SPER for the offence.

Noe was ordered to reappear in court on April 19, in relation to the drugs charge.

He was released on bail.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.