Lockyer District Athletic Club excels at junior state titles

ATHLETICS: Eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

That's the impressive tally Lockyer District Athletic Club competitors achieved at the recent Queensland Junior Championships at QSAC in Brisbane.

Head coach Bailey Pashley was delighted with the club's overall performance, especially in the female events.

Lockyer club athletes won five of the six long jump events.

The successful jumpers were Hayley Reynolds (5.45m in under-16 competition), Annie McGuire (5.64m in U20 and 5.96m in U18), Madison Wells (4.43m in U17) and Caitlin Taylor (5.34m in U14).

Taylor led the gold medal score with personal best performances in all her events.

That featured the 100m (12.59s) and 200m (25.99s), as well as her long jump win. McGuire again displayed her long jump supremacy by winning her under-18 age group and backing that up in the under-20 competition.

McGuire also competed at the Australian Open Championships at the Commonwealth Games trials and just missed qualifying for the final by one place with a jump of 6.08m.

She also showcased her speed at the state titles by finishing second in the 100m final (12.35s) and winning another silver in the 200m final (25.26s).

Reynolds led the long jump (5.45m) with consistent efforts.

She placed second in the 100m in 12.54s and came third in the 200m (25.99s).

Having qualified for the Australian open titles in 100m, Reynolds also competed as a 14-year-old and was the youngest competitor in the event.

Wells joined her Lockyer teammates at the state titles, producing a winning jump of 5.43m with her final attempt.

She also made finals in the 100m hurdles, high jump, javelin and 200m.

Competing in these events was a preparation for the national championships in Melbourne.

Club newcomer Aden Cowdroy proved that regular training pays off.

He enjoyed victory in the under 15 high jump (1.73m).

Jessica Versace produced a personal best in winning a bronze in the high jump (1.55m).

Hailey Kellam achieved a personal best in the under-16 90m hurdles (14.90s).

Mitchel Mellor had his first run for four weeks after an Achilles injury and although doing a lot of pool and bike work, his legs were short of strength.

He still ran a creditable 52.73s in the under 20 400m. Montana Blatchley ran a personal best 65.30s in the under 16 400m heat.

All the Lockyer club's medal winners have qualified for the Australian Junior Championships (under-14 to under-20) in Sydney from March 14-18.