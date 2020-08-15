Lockyer developments: Where funding will be spent

Laidley Swimming Pool is just one location in the Lockyer to undergo upgrades. (File Image)

DEVELOPMENTS in the Lockyer that would have been forced to wait at least three years have been brought forward thanks to a huge funding splash.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council received expansive funding for a number of projects across the region.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook said the projects would create jobs in the region.

“It’s good in two ways, we are going to stimulate the economy because we’ve got this money to spend, and we’re going to spend it locally where we can,” Cr Cook said.

“A lot of these projects have been on our radar, and its been a matter of getting the finances to do them.

“Some wouldn’t have been possible to do for another two to three years, and at the end of the day the facilities will be better for the community.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook. Picture: Dominic Elsome.

LAIDLEY POOL

Cr Cook said $50,000 for the Laidley Swimming Pool would allow for upgrading seating and diving blocks.

He said it was possible the pool would be fitted with temporary diving blocks that can be removed, rather than permanent fixture.

“There hasn’t been any major work there for a long time,” Cr Cook said.

LAIDLEY TRANSFER STATION

Fencing at the Laidley dump will be upgraded from four strands of barbed wire to meet environmental authority standards with $50,000.

Cr Cook said the fencing would secure the property, and was a general maintenance upgrade.

“Instead of barbed wire, it will be weld mesh that will stop items blowing out of the facility into neighbouring properties,” he said.

GATTON WASTE FACILITY UPGRADE

A total of $406,000 will go towards two projects at the dump.

The first will expand the area where rubbish is turned into land fill.

“The cell is nearing full, so we are expanding it and going a little higher with it,” Cr Cook said.

“You have to put all sorts of fabric to stop the fluids leaking into the soil as well.”

He said parts of the existing boundary fence would also be replaced.

LAIDLEY SALEYARDS

Timber railing at the saleyard will be replaced with galvanised steel in a $64,000 project.

“The railing has been there for a number of years, and they’re all old timber yards,” Cr cook said.

“Gradually we’ve been replacing them and there’s a couple sections left to be done. This project will complete all the railing.”

GATTON CEMETERY

The church at the Gatton Cemetery will become more user friendly with a $65,000 funding boost.

Councillor Janice Holstein said the chapel used for a number of funerals would undergo maintenance to make it more “user friendly”.

“The western side cops a bit of wind, and we need to do something to cut down the wind – especially when people are using a sound system,” she said.

“And given COVID, we may have more people using the chapel at the cemetery because its open air.”

The funding also allows for a water bubbler, which Cr Holstein said could be used for guests at funeral services, as well as people visiting loved ones.

STORM WATER UPGRADES

The State government has delivered $700,000 towards upgrading storm water systems in the Lockyer Valley.

Cr Holstein said with changing weather, increased heavier rain over shorter periods, council needed to assess how the storm water system was handling

“Hopefully all these projects there will be some local jobs for people, and that will be great for our economy,” Cr Holstein said.

MISSING FOOTPATH

A stretch of dirt between Cochran Street and William St, Gatton, will be upgraded with a footpath, thanks to a $15,000 fund boost.

Cr Holstein said the council had received considerable feedback about the stretch of missing footpath in the Gatton region.

“We’ve looked at our network in Gatton to look at where we might be best to spend some of the footpath money, and that was one that is well used and we’ve had feedback that it needs to be done,” she said.