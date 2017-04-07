Lockyer dementia carers have voices heard

PARTNERSHIP: Sameera Parveen and Deborah McLachlan of Alzheimer's Australia teamed up with Lockyer Community Centre's Linda Roberts to put on the forum.

THERE are more than 400,000 people currently living with dementia across Australia.

Within the next 10 years, that number is expected to rise by more than 100,000.

For people afflicted with dementia in the Lockyer Valley, getting the required support can be difficult, especially when compared to the resources available in the cities.

Understanding the needs of those suffering with forms of memory loss, as well as the needs of their carers, is an important step towards providing the region with the help it needs.

In partnership with Alzheimer's Australia, the Lockyer Community Centre held a forum last Wednesday to talk to dementia sufferers and carers about what support in the area is effective and what parts need improving.

Alzheimer's Australia (Qld) community development officer for Brisbane and outer regions Deborah McLachlan said it was a chance for those community members affected to voice their views.

"Today we're looking at what are the needs of the carers of people living with dementia in the Lockyer Valley,” Mrs McLachlan said.

"We're looking at what's existing, what are the gaps and what are their ideas for meeting those gaps.

"I hope they'll get to know what services are available in the community, what services Alzheimer's Australia Queensland provide and where we can work together with the Lockyer Community Centre in the future.”

Lockyer Community Centre community development worker Linda Roberts said an opportunity for locals who were affected by these issues to get together was an invaluable experience.

"Through our centre, because we do a bit of advocacy, we've had a lot of clients that have come in who are either living with memory loss, or carers or a family member who is not sure how to cope,” Mrs Roberts said.

Memory loss was not just something that took a toll on the person suffering from the disease.

"It doesn't just affect that person, it affects the whole family and the dynamics of the family,” she said.

The group identified a dementia support group in Toowoomba but wasn't able to find anything similar in the Lockyer Valley.

They are hoping such a group can be created in the near future.

"We are looking as an organisation at trying to establish that,” she said.

"We're partnering with Alzheimer's Australia to hopefully bring that to fruition.

"Meeting the needs of the community is our purpose and our mission.”

Mrs McLachlan said the forum could be the start of something more permanent for the region.

"We'll see what can develop out of this, because you never know, this could be the launching pad,” she said.