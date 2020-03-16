Lockyer dancer to chassé through Mediterranean in dream job

CRUISE DREAMS: Rebecca O'Brien has landed her dream job and will be dancing professionally on a cruise ship for 11 months.

IT WAS at 4am when one aspiring dancer from Placid Hills received the offer that would change her life.

Rebecca O’Brien, 18, attended “a million” auditions in the past year – a number she estimated was likely upwards of 25.

Eager to get her foot in the door and secure her very first contract, she tried out for everything, travelling throughout Australia and taking each opportunity that came her way.

More than six months after attending an open call audition in Melbourne, Rebecca received news she had been offered an 11-month contract to dance on a cruise ship.

“I didn’t actually believe it was real,” Rebecca said.

“There were 700 other dancers at the audition and I got down to the top 20.”

The offer arrived in the early hours of the morning from America and coincided with Rebecca’s graduation from her Certificate 4 in dance.

“I had done a million different auditions since then but this one just happened to come through,” she said.

“It was the one I wanted so it was literally a dream come true.”

Rebecca is one of eight dancers who will perform aboard the Royal Caribbean International Rhapsody of the Sea.

“I’ve seen videos – it’s the best job for the dancers, you do an amazing show and they look after you extremely well,” she said.

“They’re the best cruise line in the world in my eyes.”

After two months’ training in the USA from April, the role will take Rebecca throughout the Mediterranean, though Spain, Italy and the Greek Islands before navigating the Bahamas and wrapping up in Mexico.

“I will be doing four theatre productions and three jazz floor shows,” she said.

“Aside from just performing, I will be teaching dance classes on the ship – hip hop, tango and cha-cha.”

Specialising in ballet, tap, musical theatre, Rebecca began dancing at three and started thinking seriously about her future years ago.

“Most people think dancing is a hobby for after school but I’ve been thinking about my career at 15,” she said.

“We knew I would get something but we didn’t think it would come this fast because it’s very rare to get a contract at 18.”