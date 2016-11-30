Lockyer Crime Car blitzes drug crime

BUSTED: The LVCC discovered three hydroponic grow rooms in a house in Laidley Creek West on November 14.

THE Lockyer Valley Crime Car has delivered another significant blow to organised crime networks and drug traffickers with 52 offenders apprehended on 196 different charges in the last month.

LVCC Sergeant Dan Curtin said police raided a property in Laidley creek West on November 14 and discovered an extensive hydroponic cannabis set-up.

"The set-up was spread out between three rooms of the house,” Sgt Curtin said.

A 41-year-old man who cannot be identified was charged with possessing 99 plants, 72 grams of marijuana and equipment used in commission of a crime.

"This house was not linked to the other larger grow houses found in the Gatton suburbs back in August,” Sgt Curtin said.

"He was further charged with producing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on December 5.

Another cannabis grow room was discovered on October 29, when the LVCC raided a house in Patrick Estate and found the room hidden underneath the house.

Sgt Curtin said a 37-year-old male was charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

"There was quite a healthy set-up with fertiliser, lighting and nutrients,” Sgt Curtin said.

"Three plants were seized along with 18 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and cannabis oil.”

He appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court house on November 21.