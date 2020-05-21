Lockyer councillors cast vote on pay rise options

NO RAISE: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has voted against a 2 per cent pay rise. Photo: Ebony Graveur

COUNCILLORS were given the chance to give themselves a pay rise of 2 per cent during the Lockyer Valley Council’s meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the additional income it would provide to councillors, the raise was rejected.

All seven councillors voted unanimously to decline the proposed raise, instead agreeing to receive the same rate of pay they respectively received in the previous financial year.

Declining the raise meant councillors would continue to receive a salary of $69,372 instead of $70,759, the deputy mayor would receive $81,615 instead of $83,247 and the mayor would receive $130,584 instead of $133,196.

In the meeting, Cr Chris Wilson called it a “common sense decision” to decline the pay rise.

“I think it’s very important we show this sort of leadership,” he said.

The opportunity arose after the Local Government Renumeration Commission reviewed remuneration for mayors, deputy mayors and councillors of local governments.

If councillors had decided to vote in favour of the 2 per cent pay rise, wages would have cost the council an additional $11,179 in the upcoming financial year.

