Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO RAISE: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has voted against a 2 per cent pay rise. Photo: Ebony Graveur
NO RAISE: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has voted against a 2 per cent pay rise. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Council News

Lockyer councillors cast vote on pay rise options

Ebony Graveur
21st May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS were given the chance to give themselves a pay rise of 2 per cent during the Lockyer Valley Council’s meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the additional income it would provide to councillors, the raise was rejected.

All seven councillors voted unanimously to decline the proposed raise, instead agreeing to receive the same rate of pay they respectively received in the previous financial year.

LOCAL NEWS: Men’s group turns old coffee shop into new headquarters

Declining the raise meant councillors would continue to receive a salary of $69,372 instead of $70,759, the deputy mayor would receive $81,615 instead of $83,247 and the mayor would receive $130,584 instead of $133,196.

In the meeting, Cr Chris Wilson called it a “common sense decision” to decline the pay rise.

“I think it’s very important we show this sort of leadership,” he said.

READ MORE: Three arrested on 21 charges following Lockyer drug bust

The opportunity arose after the Local Government Renumeration Commission reviewed remuneration for mayors, deputy mayors and councillors of local governments.

If councillors had decided to vote in favour of the 2 per cent pay rise, wages would have cost the council an additional $11,179 in the upcoming financial year.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur

councils local government lockyer valley regional council pay rise
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three arrested on 21 charges following Lockyer drug bust

        premium_icon Three arrested on 21 charges following Lockyer drug bust

        Crime Laidley Police have found three guns and several marijuana plants across three properties.

        Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        premium_icon Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        News A driver has done an 'exceptional job' avoiding a highway pedestrian

        MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        premium_icon MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        TV REVEALED: Ben Ungermann charged over a sexual assault in Melbourne

        CCTV footage busts driver stealing fuel from Lockyer servo

        premium_icon CCTV footage busts driver stealing fuel from Lockyer servo

        Crime Police are searching for a male driver who parked at the Hatton Vale servo, filled...