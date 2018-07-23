Menu
Login
Council News

Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

Lachlan Mcivor
by
23rd Jul 2018 8:00 AM

THE first radar-activated speed advisory signs have been erected in the Lockyer Valley in an effort to curb drivers edging over the speed limit.

The two signs, which have been installed along Fairway Dr in Hatton Vale, are designed to make drivers more aware of their speed.

They display a green smile when a vehicle is travelling at or below the speed limit and a flashing warning reminder for anyone who is speeding.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said the first signs would serve as a test run, with the potential for more to go up around the region.

"Lockyer Valley Regional Council is aware of residents' concerns regarding speeding in this area and, together with the Queensland Police Service, identified Fairway Dr as a suitable location to trial the signs," they said.

"There are two radar-activated speed advisory signs located on Fairway Dr. These are the first to be installed by council.

"If the signs prove successful, council would consider moving them to other locations around the region."

fairway drive hatton vale lockyer valley regional council radar-activated speed advisory signs
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    News A fire at Summerholm is now under control, but has impacted some infrastructure.

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    News There was no shortage of things to see and do at the Gatton Show.

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    News Great conditions for the Gatton Show

    A cause close to their hearts

    A cause close to their hearts

    News The team are helping cancer patients through raffles, food and fun.

    Local Partners