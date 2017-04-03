Lockyer Council burrows to control pests

CHECKING: LVRC Councillor Janice Holstein has taken up a position on the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board and inspects some hay sheds with LVRC pest management officer Henri-Paul Blanco.

THE goal is to have the rabbit population completely culled before the wild pests destroy crucial farmland in the Lockyer Valley.

And the Lockyer will have an extra resource to combat the pests with Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Cr Janice Holstein joining the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board.

Cr Holstein takes over from Lockyer representative Rod Towner, who started on the board in 1994 and was chairman from 2000 to 2013.

Also joining the board was Southern Downs Regional Councillor Joanne McNally.

Agricultural Minister Bill Byrne said the boards main function was to maintain the rabbit barrier fence on the Darling Downs-Moreton district.

"This includes patrolling, maintaining and re-building the 555km fence to keep it in a rabbit-proof condition,” Mr Byrne said.

Cr Holstein said joining the board was a way of getting information back to the community on exactly what's happening and how the boards funding will help combat rabbits.

"While they might look like cuddly friendly little animals, they are hugely destructive particularly with our horticultural industry,” Cr Holstein said.

"Over night they can munch through hundreds of seedlings which are particularly vulnerable.”

Cr Holstein said while rabbits were currently affecting the horticultural industry, if they weren't actioned on, they could start getting into more urban areas, digging up cemeteries and sporting fields.

She said the local Lockyer Valley Rabbit Group had worked behind the scenes with the farming community and the board, highlighting the issues rabbits had on the Lockyer's horticultural industry.

The rabbit board is conducting a survey in the Lockyer Valley, with council assistance, to find out where rabbits are and where their breeding areas are located.

Along with the LVRC, the board has visited more than 600 properties but there's still many more to visit to complete the survey works.

"We're wanting to find out where the key breeding areas are and taking action on those to cut the numbers, so that we can hopefully eradicate the rabbit problem in the Lockyer Valley,” Cr Holstein said.

Queenslanders can be fined $44,000 for keeping rabbits unless they hold a rabbit keeping permit.

Cr Holstein reminded landholders to check haysheds, scrap heaps and overgrown areas for any signs of rabbits, and to report any findings to the rabbit board.