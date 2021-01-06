Menu
A parched Lockyer Valley region could receive a reprieve this afternoon with severe storms predicted (file image).
Lockyer conditions perfect for severe afternoon storms, wind

Ali Kuchel
6th Jan 2021 11:21 AM
Thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind gusts are expected in the Lockyer Valley today as a trough from the west travels across south east Queensland.

Meteorologist Peter Claassen, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said storms were already developing in the Maranoa and Warrego, which were expected to hit the south east this afternoon.

The front, which is separate to ex-tropical cyclone Imogen, is moving into an area of “moist tropical air”, which will help create more widespread storms, Mr Claassen said.

Gatton is predicted for 10-20mm of rainfall, but the Toowoomba region could experience more, up to 70mm.

“As you head west, Toowoomba has the better chances of higher totals, isolated falls in the 50-70mm, like what we saw yesterday,” Mr Claassen said.

It’s also predicted to be an “unusually” wet start to Thursday morning, with south-westerly winds also impacting the region.

Gatton is expected to reach a top of 35C on Wednesday, before temperatures drop to 28C on Thursday.

