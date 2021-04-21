Menu
Community groups in the Lockyer Valley will be able to complete projects thanks to council funding.
Community

Lockyer community groups to share in $42k council funding

Ali Kuchel
21st Apr 2021 3:54 PM
Eleven Lockyer Valley community groups have been awarded a share in almost $42k of council funding in the second round of council’s grants program.

Grant applications were called for in March, with 13 requests received.

Two applications, one from the Mulgowie Public Hall Association and the other from the Withcott State School P & C were rejected for not meeting the criteria.

The following groups were awarded funding as part of the Major Community Grants Program.

  • Forest Hill Community Development Association: $28750 for park seating
  • Forest Hill State School P & C: $4000 for fundraising equipment
  • Gatton Rugby league Football Club: $4000 for canteen fridge
  • Glenore Grove Public Hall: $1489 for cleaning equipment
  • Grantham State School P & C: $4000 for fun day/time capsule opening
  • Laidley Agricultural and Industrial Association: $2895 for shade shelters
  • Lockyer Antique Motor Association: $4000 for Portable Sound System
  • Lockyer Equestrian Group $400 for Event promotion and safety
  • Lockyer Information & Neighbourhood Centre Inc. $4000 for Community Tech Hub
  • Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club $4000 for 21st Century Toastmasters
  • Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Line $3,701.30 for Marking Machine

lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

