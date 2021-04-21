Lockyer community groups to share in $42k council funding

Community groups in the Lockyer Valley will be able to complete projects thanks to council funding.

Eleven Lockyer Valley community groups have been awarded a share in almost $42k of council funding in the second round of council’s grants program.

Grant applications were called for in March, with 13 requests received.

Two applications, one from the Mulgowie Public Hall Association and the other from the Withcott State School P & C were rejected for not meeting the criteria.

The following groups were awarded funding as part of the Major Community Grants Program.

Forest Hill Community Development Association: $28750 for park seating

Forest Hill State School P & C: $4000 for fundraising equipment

Gatton Rugby league Football Club: $4000 for canteen fridge

Glenore Grove Public Hall: $1489 for cleaning equipment

Grantham State School P & C: $4000 for fun day/time capsule opening

Laidley Agricultural and Industrial Association: $2895 for shade shelters

Lockyer Antique Motor Association: $4000 for Portable Sound System

Lockyer Equestrian Group $400 for Event promotion and safety

Lockyer Information & Neighbourhood Centre Inc. $4000 for Community Tech Hub

Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club $4000 for 21st Century Toastmasters

Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Line $3,701.30 for Marking Machine

