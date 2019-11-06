Lockyer combination to contest Jump Off series finale

Helidon Spa horse rider Freya Chadwick and her off the track thoroughbred Skyield.

Helidon Spa horse rider Freya Chadwick and her off the track thoroughbred Skyield.

SHOWJUMPING: The chance to win $100,000 prize money doesn’t come along often, let alone after a thoroughbred finishes its racing career.

But that’s exactly what Skyield, owned by Helidon Spa horse rider Freya Chadwick is having a crack at.

The duo proved there is life after racing and qualified for the television series finale of Jump Off.

“I didn’t think I was in with a chance, but we watched the previous season and absolutely loved it,” Chadwick said.

The road to the final involved a qualifier at Nambour, competing against other off the track horses in a challenging course standing at 1.05 metres.

Chadwick and Skyield jumped two clear rounds to finish second and nab a place in the final.

“I was beside myself,” she said.

“I was just so excited to be part of something. It’s such a proud feeling when you’ve got an off the tracker.”

It was a course design to test the best, with the Indoor arena audience not only cheering on the horses, but also providing a tight, challenging course.

FLYING HIGH: Helidon Spa horse rider Freya Chadwick and her off the track thoroughbred Skyield. PHOTO: OzShots.

“You had to be thinking one step ahead,” Chadwick said.

Skyield, the 14-year-old brown gelding, finished racing in 2013, under Clifton trainer Julie Weidermann.

He had two wins, two seconds and seven third places from 69 starts.

When Chadwick took on Skyield as soon as he finished racing, she hadn’t competed in about 10 years.

“I got him a s shores to do something with and he went from strength to strength and got be back into competing,” she said.

“We are actually competing at a higher level than I was when I was younger.”

But this month, they are competing against the best, including Olympians Vicki Roycroft and Shane Rose.

“I’m not very high up in the competition world, I’m a weekend warrior,” Chadwick said.

“But to get in there with the big boys and have the opportunity to go to Boneo Park is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.”

Chadwick said she was interviewed by the series producers Showmakers Equestrian, which was “nerve-wracking”.

“That was probably the most nerve-wracking thing being on camera, it’s not a natural place for most horse people,” she said.

The series is currently airing on channel 7, and repeats can be watched online.