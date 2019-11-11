Lockyer childcare exceeds quality standards in assessments

THE Gatton Child Care Centre is reaping the rewards of its hard work after being recognised for the significant impact they are making to the region’s children.

Results for the 2019 Assessment and Rating under the National Quality Standard highlighted Gatton Child Care Centre is ‘exceeding’ the overall quality standards in the rating categories.

Under the guidelines, education and care services are assessed and rated by their state and territory regulatory authority, with services given a rating for each of the seven quality areas.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s Youth and Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Michael Hagan said the results spoke to the team’s passion and dedication to the industry and their clients.

“This result is something we strive for as an organisation and for a small centre to achieve this is a wonderful outcome.

“It shows the value the Centre places on the work they do with both children and their families and in the childcare industry, that’s what it’s all about,” Cr Hagan said.

Gatton Child Care Centre is currently running at 93 per cent capacity and Cr Hagan said this acknowledgment would highlight the sense of belonging children have when enrolling in the Centre.

“Enrolments for 2020 are now being finalised, with the Centre catering for children aged six weeks to school age,” Cr Hagan said.

Numbers for 2020 are filling up, and Cr Hagan is encouraging families to consider enrolling now should they wish to pursue their children’s early education with a reputable centre.

“At the Gatton Child Care Centre we lay the foundations for growth, not just from an educational perspective, but also through healthy social and emotional development.

“Our ambition is to ensure students transition to schooling feeling a part of a community, with their curiosity sparked and a desire to learn,” Cr Hagan said.