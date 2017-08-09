Lockyer celebrates NAIDOC

SATURDAY was a chance for the community to gather and celebrate traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture as part of the Lockyer Valley NAIDOC festivities.

The event was held at Laidley Cultural Centre and organised by Spirit of the Valley, with the theme of "our languages matter.”

Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley said it was all about recognising achievement and preserving traditional culture.

"Unfortunately a few hundred aboriginal languages have disappeared over time,” Mrs Wadley said.

"Language is part of how we identify... (it) identifies our community, the region that we're from and it's a very important part of our culture and our community.”

"We have a lot of different Aboriginal community members here, so this is a chance for all of us to come together and to celebrate.”

Uncle Ross James Anderson, who performed the Welcome to Country address and took part in raising the flags, said it was crucial for future generations to carry on traditional language.

"The lingo we have, we want to pass that down and keep that going so our children and grand kids know what lingo we speak,” he said.

"We have to keep their culture going, keep it alive... all the language and dance and art... and let the people know what it's all about.

"Just so none of our family or friends or ones from the area lose touch of what it means.”