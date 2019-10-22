Lockyer cattle genetics fetch top prices at sale

DESPITE the ongoing drought, graziers are continuing to pay to top-quality cattle breeding genetics, including a “game-changing” bull from the Lockyer Valley.

Stockman Red Brahmans’s, from East Haldon, 23-month-old Brahman bull ranked in the top 10 priced red brahmans at the Rockhampton Brahman Week sale last week.

Stud principal Chris McCarthy said it was an equal-top price for the stud, which previously sold to $34,000 about five years ago.

“He is the best calf I think we have ever bred,” Mr McCarthy said.

“He’s a beef machine with huge bone, everything is right with him. From day one you looked at him and he stood out.”

The McCarthy’s had a 100 per cent clearance with six bulls at the sale, averaging $11,000, but it was Stockman Game Changer that impressed bidders.

Stockman Game Changer weighed 810 kilograms and was sold for $34,000 to Rosetta Grazing at Collinsville.

The bull had an eye-muscle area of 138cm, a Rib Fat score of 12 and a scrotal circumference of 37.

His genetics and build proved so strong that Mr McCarthy retained a quarter share in the bull as well as semen to use with his stud.

The polled bull is by NCC Deniro, and out of Stockman Red Robin, who was by the $50,000 Fairy Springs Duracell.

Mr McCarthy described the bull as a “beef machine”

“At the end of the day, we are looking for beef cattle and that’s what we are breeding for,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said polled brahmans were increasing in popularity.

“If dehorning becomes a job required to be done by vets, it will increase the cost for farmers,” he said.

And despite the drought, farmers are still buying.

“The people in the north-west are buying bulls looking to rebuild,” he said.

“They are looking for brahman cattle due to their suitability for live export and the best breed to cope with the harsh conditions of north Queensland.”

The stud has also exported females to Thailand in recent years, and has been selling bulls at the Brahman Week sale for the past 13 years.

“Our future looks bright because the stud has been conducting extensive AI and IVF programs using red brahman donors from NCC stud - one of th emost highly regarded studs in Australia,” Mr McCarthy said.