Lockyer candidates wrap up campaign

WITH Queenslanders off to the polls tomorrow, candidates for the Lockyer seat were busy today finalising preparations for the big day.

LNP candidate Jim McDonald spent his Friday at Gatton's pre-polling station and although it's his party which currently holds the seat, he was taking nothing for granted in what is predicted to be a race that goes right down to the wire.

"We're going into tomorrow with enthusiasm and positivity which is how I try to live my life," Mr McDonald said.

"I haven't been running my campaign for these last six weeks... I've been campaigning for the past 27 years so hopefully that will come through.

"We're focused on doing the best we can for the community, fighting hard and working hard... I hope they appreciate that and it will be reflected in the ballot tomorrow."

Mr McDonald is a familiar face in the Lockyer Valley, having served as a police officer in the region since 1990 and with a long history in local government.

However, he's found the campaign has given him a chance to meet new faces in the electorate from the Brisbane Valley and he will spend most of his Saturday at the Lowood polling booth.

"There's still people each day that you haven't met before," he said.

"I estimate between 20-30 people of the 300 or so that come through the door want to have a chat to you and want to get to know you.

"While I have a great understanding of the Lockyer Valley area, it's been a pleasure to go and meet new people in Lowood and Fernvale and the greater areas over there and I've been heartened by the fact that their issues are the same as what we have... and we know that we have got real solutions for their problems."

Despite labelling himself as the "underdog" in the race, One Nation candidate Jim Savage was quietly confident about his chances tomorrow.

His office on Railway St in Gatton was busy today with locals seeking his attention and he said he was encouraged by the support One Nation has received since he had arrived in the area a year ago.

"This is my fourth campaign so I guess, I've been there done that, nothing much has changed," Mr Savage said.

"People, I think, have to feel that you've connected with them and you understand their problems.

"I think I've probably done as much as I can do... whatever happens tomorrow, I've given it my best shot, I've done the best I can, I've been campaigning for nine months... I won't die wondering. What happens tomorrow will be a fair result."

Mr Savage did not see competing against the major parties as a disadvantage. Instead he believed people were looking for alternatives now more than ever as election day looms.

"I think that we're the sleeping dog that's been prodded for a long time," he said.

"I think the people of Queensland are sick of being taken for granted and I think they're about to find out that the people are waking up and are going to start fighting back, I think they're in for a big shock."

On election day tomorrow, Jim Savage plans to be in Gatton and around Laidley, independent candidate Tony Parr will be driving his truck up and down the highway, while both Labor candidate Nicole Lincoln and Greens candidate Ian Simons will be in Lowood.