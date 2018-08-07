Lockyer business run off feet for Hustler mowers

QUALITY PRODUCT: Alan and Danny Granzien and Matt Taylor from Lockyer Farm Machinery on Hustler mowers.

MORE than 100 Hustler lawn mowers were driven out through the gates at Lockyer Farm Machinery last financial year, earning them top praise from distributor Power Up.

Lockyer Farm Machinery manager Danny Granzien said it was a huge season for the business, with a large proportion of mowers going to small acreage owners.

"It was certainly a huge year for us and it's not the only product we sell,” he said.

"Huge amounts of machinery have gone out in the past 12 months.”

The Hustler success was backed off an advertising campaign, which offered the Hustler mower with a 36-month, interest free, no deposit backing.

"Anyone could have afforded the mower, even if they didn't have the money in the bank,” Mr Granzien said.

The sale was held from November to March, which resulted in the sale of 106 Hustler mowers.

"It was a huge season for us, if you told people you sold 100 Hustlers in a year, they wouldn't believe you,” Mr Granzien said.

Lockyer Farm Machinery sell products from chainsaws to 350-horse powered tractors, and everything in between at its Gatton office.

They are the only business in the Lockyer Valley to stock Hustler lawn mowers.

Salesman Matt Taylor said the zero turn mowers were popular with everyone from small acreage to contract workers.

"We had a lot of the team assembling mowers, we couldn't keep up with the orders,' he said.

He said the fabricated cutting decks and Kawasaki engines were a draw point for buyers.

The Hustler zero turn ride-on lawn mowers come in a range of cutting capacities from 36 inches through to 104 inches.