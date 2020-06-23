Menu
HEARING DATE: Mayla Patterson appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court today and will set a trial date next Monday. Photo: Jack Tran
Crime

Lockyer business owner‘s fire breaches to go to trial

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 6:00 AM
THE owner of Lockyer Valley backpacker accommodations has again appeared in court, with a slew of charges to her name for alleged fire safety breaches.

Mayla Patterson, 53, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, seeking a trial date to dispute matters concerning fire safety across two Lockyer Valley addresses.

READ MORE: Backpackers owner faces court for fire safety breaches

The charges relate to backpacker accommodations in Gatton and Atkinson’s Dam and include two counts of failing to display signs in accommodation units, five counts of failing to maintain prescribed fire safety installations and two counts of failing to prepare a fire safety management plan within one year.

Prosecutor Michael Nicholson phoned in to the mention, appearing as counsel for Fire and Emergency Services.

Mr Nicholson sought a new trial date and told Magistrate Peter Saggers it was likely the hearing would need two days.

Ms Patterson will appear in court again next Monday, at which a new trial date will be confirmed.

READ MORE: $50,000 fine over unsafe backpacker hostels

