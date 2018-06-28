Lockyer business owners and workers asked to go extra mile

MAKE ROOM: Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Paul Emerson stands in front of a parked car on North Street in Gatton.

BUSINESS owners and their employees working in Lockyer Valley business districts are being urged to make parking spaces a priority for customers in order to entice them through the front door of local establishments.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council and the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry are calling on workers to make an effort to maximise the availability of public parking bays in town for shoppers, rather than themselves.

Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson said it was important that the community worked together to ensure as many customers as possible do business in the region.

"Customers are the key to business success so it's important that businesses remove any unnecessary hindrances, and a key competitive advantage can be convenient parking availability - that is, close to the front door,” Mr Emmerson said.

"It's more than likely that shoppers at major city-based shopping centres walk considerably further from their car to their preferred shops than we do locally, yet they seem to accept that as fair enough.

"We certainly encourage local businesses to support themselves and each other by ensuring that customer parking is not used by their staff.”

Mayor Tanya Milligan said going the extra mile can ease the pressure on local small businesses.

"We all wish we could park right outside the local shop or business we're heading into, but as populations grow that becomes an increasing challenge,” Cr Milligan said.

"Ideally, parking bays closest to medical centres and pharmacies would be prioritised for those people with mobility issues, and those who are more able to walk that little bit further would be willing to do so.

"I think we're all aware that small businesses have been under pressure for some time now and it's important that the community supports them wherever possible.

"Shopping locally, and being willing to walk an extra hundred metres or so from an off-street carpark, is one small but important way we can demonstrate that support.”