Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

LVRC's Julianne Bachmann tells Gatton children about the new Story Paths. (Photo: Contributed by LVRC)

TWO Lockyer Valley scenic attractions have been turned into interactive footpaths for parents and children.

With the help of a book created by the Lockyer Valley Libraries, a story can be told by walking Lake Apex and Narda Lagoon.

Launched on Thursday, the Lockyer’s very own Story Paths have come to life.

It provides an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading together, while exploring the local environment.

The project was made possible with a $30,000 grant from the government’s First 5 Forever project.

🤩 Did you know that Council now has two Story Paths? 🤓 👧 Well, now you can take a nice stroll around Lake Apex, Gatton... Posted by Lockyer Valley Regional Council on Thursday, 2 July 2020

Lockyer Valley Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Michael Hagan said the Story paths told a unique local story that incorporated the environment and wildlife.

“It will be an innovative and interactive way for children and adults to enjoy reading together, while exploring the environment around them at the same time and we are thrilled to launch this initiative today, just in time for the school holidays,” Cr Hagan said.

Story Paths book illustrator Jo Cuskelly with LVRC's Julianna Bachmann.

The story allows children and adults exposed to repetitive, descriptive and directional movement words, as well as bright and colourful imagery to help catch the eye of the passer-by.

Valley Libraries wrote and published the book, while illustrator Jo Cuskelly produced the bright and colourful artwork.

At the end of the Story Path, parents and children are encouraged to visit either the Gatton or Laidley Library to pick up a free copy of the book.

“This project will be a feature of the Lake Apex parklands and Narda Lagoon and will offer a unique experience for both children and adults for many years to come,” Cr Hagan said.