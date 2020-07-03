Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LVRC's Julianne Bachmann tells Gatton children about the new Story Paths. (Photo: Contributed by LVRC)
LVRC's Julianne Bachmann tells Gatton children about the new Story Paths. (Photo: Contributed by LVRC)
Community

Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

Ali Kuchel
3rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Lockyer Valley scenic attractions have been turned into interactive footpaths for parents and children.

With the help of a book created by the Lockyer Valley Libraries, a story can be told by walking Lake Apex and Narda Lagoon.

Launched on Thursday, the Lockyer’s very own Story Paths have come to life.

It provides an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading together, while exploring the local environment.

The project was made possible with a $30,000 grant from the government’s First 5 Forever project.

🤩 Did you know that Council now has two Story Paths? 🤓 👧 Well, now you can take a nice stroll around Lake Apex, Gatton...

Posted by Lockyer Valley Regional Council on Thursday, 2 July 2020

Lockyer Valley Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Michael Hagan said the Story paths told a unique local story that incorporated the environment and wildlife.

“It will be an innovative and interactive way for children and adults to enjoy reading together, while exploring the environment around them at the same time and we are thrilled to launch this initiative today, just in time for the school holidays,” Cr Hagan said.

Story Paths book illustrator Jo Cuskelly with LVRC's Julianna Bachmann.
Story Paths book illustrator Jo Cuskelly with LVRC's Julianna Bachmann.

The story allows children and adults exposed to repetitive, descriptive and directional movement words, as well as bright and colourful imagery to help catch the eye of the passer-by.

Valley Libraries wrote and published the book, while illustrator Jo Cuskelly produced the bright and colourful artwork.

At the end of the Story Path, parents and children are encouraged to visit either the Gatton or Laidley Library to pick up a free copy of the book.

“This project will be a feature of the Lake Apex parklands and Narda Lagoon and will offer a unique experience for both children and adults for many years to come,” Cr Hagan said.

books and education lockyer valley council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl hospitalised with suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Girl hospitalised with suspected snake bite

        News A girl’s parents rushed her to hospital when the family realised she may have been bitten by a snake.

        Rate payers to fork out for huge local election bill

        premium_icon Rate payers to fork out for huge local election bill

        Politics This year’s election bill has come in more than 70 per cent more expensive, with...

        Plans to turn former hotel site into student accommodation

        premium_icon Plans to turn former hotel site into student accommodation

        News A four story building is in the development application phase.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3