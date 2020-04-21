Lockyer Baha’i celebrate centenary of peace, goodwill

FOR decades, the Lockyer Valley Baha’i community have been steadfast proponents of peace and goodwill in the community, and have this week celebrated 100 years of their faith in Australia.

Long-time member Russel Zabel spoke about his family’s involvement with the faith.

“In 1997 we joined the Baha’i Faith, and we were the first in the Gatton region,” he said.

“The Baha’i Faith works by regional councils, and way back then we were the first in the Gatton Shire Council, but there were other friends living in the Laidley Shire Council.”

Following the council mergers, they are now part of Baha’i Lockyer Valley.

The Baha’i Faith preaches messages of universal peace and oneness of humanity, with members being strong supporters of one another and the wider community.

“We’re just promoting love and friendship and unity,” Mr Zabel said.

“In terms of contributions to things, the ladies in the community were hosting a ladies morning at Lake Apex once a month.”

These mornings, along with other events the faith would ordinarily host, are now on hold due to the current pandemic situation.

Members are still keeping in touch with friends of the faith, particularly the elderly.

On the weekend, Mr Zabel and his wife joined Baha’is from all around Australia in reflecting on the legacy left by Clara and Hyde Dunn, affectionately referred to as Mother and Father Dunn, who introduced the Baha’i Faith to Australia when they first landed in Sydney on April 10, 1920.

As they were unable to meet in person, the group used Zoom to commemorate the occasion together.

“It was fairly spontaneous. It’s pretty easy to organise a celebration,” Mr Zabel said.

“The national office is in Sydney, so there were centenary celebrations on webinars and with other media so we could see what was going on at the Sydney temple.”

The Sydney Baha’i Temple was built in 1961, and the faith has steadily grown throughout the country, with members working towards unified goals including equality, peace, and human rights for all.