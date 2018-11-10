Menu
Login
Flag raising ceremony at Nanango Australia Day, 2018.
Flag raising ceremony at Nanango Australia Day, 2018. Christian Berechree
News

Lockyer Australia Day nominations close soon

10th Nov 2018 9:48 AM

NOMINATIONS for the 2019 Australia Day Awards will close in just three weeks, and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council is calling on successful community events, residents or sporting achievements that deserves recognition.

Sport and Recreation Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook encouraged residents to acknowledge the volunteers, community leaders and givers in our community.

"Here in the Lockyer Valley we are so fortunate to have so many individuals and groups that volunteer their time, week-after-week, to help others,” he said.

"Although these people don't do it for the recognition, nomination for an Australia Day Award is a nice way to say your efforts are valued.”

Forms are available from council offices in Gatton and Laidley, the libraries, the Lake Apex Visitor Informa- tion Centre or at www. lockyervalley.qld.gov.au.

australia day awards lockyer valley council
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    News The substance is yet to be indentified

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    News The patient was in a stable condition

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    News Lockyer farming practices provide vital lessons for Meab.

    Local Partners