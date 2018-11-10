Lockyer Australia Day nominations close soon

NOMINATIONS for the 2019 Australia Day Awards will close in just three weeks, and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council is calling on successful community events, residents or sporting achievements that deserves recognition.

Sport and Recreation Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook encouraged residents to acknowledge the volunteers, community leaders and givers in our community.

"Here in the Lockyer Valley we are so fortunate to have so many individuals and groups that volunteer their time, week-after-week, to help others,” he said.

"Although these people don't do it for the recognition, nomination for an Australia Day Award is a nice way to say your efforts are valued.”

Forms are available from council offices in Gatton and Laidley, the libraries, the Lake Apex Visitor Informa- tion Centre or at www. lockyervalley.qld.gov.au.