Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, home to the Queensland Transport Museum, Gatton Library and Lockyer Valley Art Gallery. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Following its closure in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery will return this month with it’s first exhibition for the year.

The gallery will present the works of CPL’s (Choice, Passion, Life) Artel artists in their first-ever touring exhibition, Reasonable & Necessary: prints and artist books by Artel Artists, as the first exhibition for 2021.

Lockyer Valley Community Services Portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan said it was wonderful to have the gallery up and running once again.

Cr Hagan said the gallery was “a much-loved and important community facility” for residents.

“We are thrilled to house this exhibition and offer our community an opportunity to learn about the support methods, studio practices and adapted tools that are unique to the Artel studio,” Cr Hagan said.

Reasonable & Necessary: prints and artist books by Artel Artists will officially open on January 29, 2021 at 6pm.

The exhibition will continue at the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery until March 28, 2021.

