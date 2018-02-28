Lockyer and Somerset schools get their 2017 report cards

TOP MARKS: Lowood State High School's Matthew Peach, Stacey Mallett and Stacey Beu were thrilled with how their school performed in 2017.

TOP MARKS: Lowood State High School's Matthew Peach, Stacey Mallett and Stacey Beu were thrilled with how their school performed in 2017. Lachlan McIvor

HIGH schools in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset received their report cards for 2017, as information released earlier this month revealed how the numbers stacked up.

Data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority showed how OP students from across the state fared last year.

Lowood State High School and Toogoolawah State High School finished in the top 100 of the best performing schools, with 27.78 per cent and 27.27 per cent respectively of their eligible students earning an OP score in the one to five range.

Across the rest of the region, Lockyer District High School had 13.64 per cent, Faith Lutheran College, Plainland had 8.16 per cent, Laidley State High School had 7.14 per cent and Rosewood State High School had 6.25 per cent in the same bracket.

Faith had the most number of students to receive OPs with 49, followed by Lockyer with 44, Laidley with 28, Lowood with 18, Rosewood with 16 and Toogoolawah with 11.

Education Minister Grace Grace said she was thrilled with the high academic results recorded across Queensland.

"It is clear that Queensland students are being given the opportunity to achieve their remarkable potential no matter where they live and no matter whether they attend state, Catholic or independent schools,” Mrs Grace said.

"That is exactly how it should be.”

Lowood State High School's graduating class of 2017 left with their heads held high at the final bell, with the school recording their best ever academic results last year.

The school has bettered their OP results every year over the past five years but set a new standard in 2017.

Out of the 18 students whoqualified for an OP, 88.89 per cent fell in the oneto 15 range.

Principal Stacey Beu, who is in her first year in the role after making the switch from Toogoolawah High, said it was cause for celebration for the entire school community.

"Our senior secondary results are a great celebration for our students and our school,” Mrs Beu said.