Locky reveals intimate sex detail on air

Kyle and Jackie O to get the intimate details of Locky and Irena’s sex life aired on live radio.

The Bachelor finale saw Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert ultimately choose 31-year-old nurse Irena Srbinovska to be the last girl standing, but the question one radio host wanted to know was whether or not they sealed the deal with sex.

Locky and Irena got steamy for their final date.

While chatting to KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie O this morning, shock-jock Kyle Sandilands asked if they immediately had sex following the finale.

Surprisingly, they didn't immediately jump into bed.

Locky explained how emotional he was feeling after filming, and dumping Bella Valeris, so when he and Irena were finally alone, they laid together and just talked for a while.

"We did the finale and it was such a big day and I was crying my eyes out so I wasn't the most masculine," Locky said.

Locky and Irena revealed on air if they had slept together.

"Then we got back and were in the room together and we didn't go at it, we just sort of sat there, laying and just talked."

He added: "We didn't do anything … the whole time everyone was asking, 'Oh don't you just want to bang her?' For me, it wasn't that … there was not a point I was like, 'Yeah yeah yeah.'

The hosts then asked if they ended up sleeping together that night or not, to which they said they did.

It was a shock ending but Locky has found his happy ending with Irena.

"I got the impression you just went to sleep," Jackie O said.

Kyle asked Irena if it was "amazing," and she replied with a cheeky, "We're still together, so I think that says it all."

Locky joked about his performance. "I surprised myself, it was a long bloody time … A good thirty seconds!"

In the highly emotional finale, Locky left a lot of viewers surprised when he sent Bella home.

"When I told you I love you, like, I meant every single word," Locky said during the break-up scene. "But, like, I have fallen in love with two girls … I just don't know if I can see us working."

Bella fired back immediately, saying: "This is it? I just don't get it. Yesterday, you told me you were in love with me."

"I am in love with you," Locky assured her.

"Well, why not follow through with a relationship, then?" she asked.

"Because I asked you in the pool, 'What do you see our next year looking like?' And you were so …" he replied as his voice trailed off.

Bella continued: "I said to you, as long as we're together, that's all that matters. We can nail out the details."

Bella was dumped by Locky during the tense finale.

Bella then stormed off, but in her interview with the same radio station this morning, she revealed there were some tense words edited out.

"I did kind of give it to him a little bit," Bella said on air.

"I knew something had been edited out, I knew it!" Kyle said, before asking what it was she said.

"I might have been like, 'You've got honour tattooed on your chest, mate!'" she recalled. "He said nothing.

"He's got honour tattooed on his chest. Don't tell me you're in love with me and then be like, 'I like you, but not enough.'

"Then I kind of looked and said, 'Can I leave?'" Bella said on radio.

Originally published as Locky reveals intimate sex detail on air