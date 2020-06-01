Lockdown to have little impact on kids’ swimming skills

Staying fit and healthy will assist swim students to maintain their strokes when the easing of COVID-19 restriction allow them back in the pool, according to Jesse Godwin of Gatton Swim Fit.

Mr Godwin said he expected most students to remember the swimming skills they had learnt but some may be a bit rusty when they return to class.

He said all learn to swim classes for students aged from six months and swim squad of 800-900 students halted when coronavirus restrictions came into play.

“The kids have missed out on quite a bit,” he said.

“We hope they’ve been practising at home with their parents.”

Mr Godwin said as well as classes and training school – age students had missed out on a number of competitions during the forced break including state and national competitions.

Learn to Swim Coordinator Jan with a message for our Learn to Swim Families. There is no confirmed return date as yet,... Posted by Lockyer Valley Sports & Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

But not all students have dipped out of their regular swim schedules as swim classes are provided only during terms one and four.

Our Lady of Good Counsel managed to fit in almost all of their swim classes in term one and hope to be able to return to them in term four.

To help keep students toned swim squad leader Chaba Nagy has created a number of exercise videos for them to follow.

Mr Godwin said the videos would guide students through out of the pool exercises that would help them maintain their fitness and strength to assist their swimming abilities once they are back in the water.

Articles contributed by Margaret Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.