Lock it up or lose it

LOCK YOUR SHED: Laidley's Acting Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie says residents need to be more security concious.

POLICE are warning residents to "lock it or lose it” following a continuous rise in rural and semi-rural property crime in the region.

With the majority of offences occurring between Laidley and Gatton, Laidley Acting Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie stressed the importance of being security conscious.

"We don't live in the 1950s any more and unfortunately in today's environment you have to make sure you lock your house and sheds,” Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

"Either you lock it up or you lose it.”

Offenders have been reported to be targeting areas such as Regency Downs - properties that are semi-rural and have big acreages.

"Residents on rural or semi-rural properties need to lock their shed and secure their expensive tools,” Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

"If your sheds are locked and secured it makes it harder for thieves to enter. Because these are opportunistic crimes where offenders are casing these rural areas to see where they can break in.”

Snr Sgt Gillespie said the recent spate of rural property crime had resulted in a large number of lawn mowers and whipper snippers being stolen.

"There are constantly rural break-ins being reported and these types of items being stolen,” she said.

"It's a continuous pattern.”

Police are also encouraging people to mark their tools so they can be easily identified if police locate them down the track.

"If people do have these expensive tools, they need to take down the serial numbers and mark them - so when we locate them they are easier to identify when they are reported,'' Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

"We try and find an owner but if we can't match property that we seize during search warrants or find otherwise then it goes to an auction.”

On the back of the increase of "sneak break and enters” which targeted rural properties earlier in the year, Snr Sgt Gillespie reminded residents to lock up their houses too.

"Lock your doors when you are asleep - don't leave your valuables on the kitchen table,” she said.

Anyone with information which would help police investigating the recent break and enters can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, Gatton police on 54683266 or Laidley police on 54668000.