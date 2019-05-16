Locals' promising start ends in upset

Cricket: Veterans cricket debuted in Forest Hill on the weekend, but the result for the home team was less than preferable.

Toowoomba went into bat first against the Lockyer veterans over 60s division 1 team, and initially the visitors looked like they were in trouble.

Lockyer bowler Mike McGovern used his swing to do damage to Toowoomba's batting early on in the game.

McGovern had two wickets, when Toowoomba had just one run on the scoreboard.

But McGovern's bowling wasn't enough to keep Toowoomba batsmen John Milton and Brad Cochran from putting runs on the board.

Milton came on after the second wicket and scored 40 runs not out. His team mate Brad Cochran scored 67 and stabilised the innings.

Batsman Robert Cochran and Lester Bach followed in the footsteps of their skilful team mates and each retired on 40, which took Toowoomba's score to 8 for 203.

McGovern finished on 3 for 35 with the ball - all of Lockyer's bowlers conceded at about four runs an over.

In reply, Lockyer batsmen Andy Farley and Darryl Ready took the score to 61 with some sound batting.

Lockyer Veterans' Cricket president Mike Nowlan said despite most of the batsmen getting a start, and looking as if they would go on to do well, they managed to find ways to get out.

Darryl Ready top scored with 25, and six other batsmen got into double figures.

Lockyer finished with 9 for 167.

Toowoomba used eight bowlers, with six taking wickets.

Lockyer's McGovern Toowoomba's Robert Cochran were both named man of match for their respective sides.