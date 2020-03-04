Qld health officer urges public not to panic buy

Toilet paper: The hottest commodity in the Redlands right now.

Toilet paper: The hottest commodity in the Redlands right now.

SHORTAGES of basic supplies including toilet paper are affecting retailers across the Redlands as people stock up in response to coronavirus concerns.

Shoppers have started to share locations of stores which have either run out of toilet paper or have a stock available.

Bunnings Victoria Point and the Reject Shop had been pointed out as having stock available however Aldi Victoria Point and Capalaba, Coles Cleveland and Woolworths at Alexandra Hills were among those stores running out.

Other long-life and sanitary products have also been in high demand.

Meanwhile reports a patient was admitted to Redland Hospital last night with coronavirus have been quashed.

Toilet paper stocks are running low across the country, including across the Redlands.

Queensland Health said that the report, which was shared on a popular Redlands Facebook page and claimed the infected person was linked to a local high school, was incorrect.

"There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 [commonly known as coronavirus] in Redland at this time," a spokeswoman said.

The Facebook page is well known for posting jokes however some of the 168 people who shared the post were genuinely concerned.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young reminded locals there was no need to panic buy.

"It's wise to always have some extra food at home and other supplies like medications and baby needs or pet food, however there is no need to excessively stockpile anything," Dr Young said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has reminded people not to panic buy as shops are stripped of basic supplies as coronavirus concerns grow. PICTURE: Mark Calleja

"Queenslanders can prepare an emergency kit to last for 14 days that contains non-perishable food, medications and other supplies like baby needs or pet food.

"Emergency kits are good practice in preparation for any natural disaster or emergency situation."

She reminded the community authorities were "leaving no stone unturned in keeping them safe from novel coronavirus" and suggested regular handwashing as the "gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes."

What's being stockpiled

● Toilet paper

● Hand sanitiser

● Tissues

● Face masks

● Bottled water

● Flour

● Long-life foods and milk

● Soap

● Rice