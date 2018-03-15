Menu
Locals on top at Lockyer Equestrian Group show

AS ONE: Plainland teenager Jess Emmerson riding Hesadude at the Lockyer Equestrian Group Hack Show and Dressage over the weekend.
EQUESTRIAN: More than 100 keen competitors converged on the Gatton Showgrounds over the weekend for the annual Lockyer Equestrian Group Hack Show and Dressage.

Many of the big prizes were won by locals.

Plainland teenager Jess Emmerson took out Champion Intermediate Rider on her thoroughbred Hesadude.

Other wins were celebrated by Glen Cairn rider Kate Wolyncevic and her pony Tylani Olivia winning Champion Show Hunter Pony and Ingoldsby locals the Fedrick family's Kennallywood Kensington being sashed Champion Pony.

The event included a warming rendition of the national anthem before judging of the fancy dress, themed to coincide with the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The Lockyer Equestrian Group uses the annual event as a fundraiser for charities and club events.

This year's proceeds will go to the Brenda Wittmann Classic two-star dressage championship to be held at the grounds over the weekend of April 6-8.

The event will see some of Queensland's best dressage competitors vying for prizes in competitions up to Olympic level.

The club is excited to announce that entries are strong and Sydney 2000 Olympian Ricky Macmillan has already nominated for the event.

Kate Burns, Lockyer Equestrian Group

