Locals flock to Mulgowie Markets

CROWDS turned out in great numbers for the monthly Mulgowie markets on Saturday.

Mulgowie Farmers' Markets 07 Nov 20. Photo: Hugh Suffell

It was a beautiful morning in the Lockyer Valley that saw locals flock to buy produce, homemade gifts, arts and crafts and books.

A range of homemade jams, chutneys and honey was also on offer, but plants seemed to be also a very popular purchase following recent rainfall in the region.

Many locals used the opportunity to relax with a cup of coffee and catch up with friends, relatives and neighbours.

Live music kept attendees entertained while local car enthusiasts were in their element with a range of classic vehicles from the Lockyer Antique Motor Association on display from Model-T Fords, Holden station wagons, MG convertibles and Jaguar saloons.

Lockyer Valley residents wanting to buy local this Christmas will have another opportunity to do so when the markets are next held on December 5, 2020.

The Mulgowie Fresh Farmers Markets are a great local event and are held every first Saturday of the month from 8.00am to 11.00am at the Mulgowie Hall grounds, entry is free.