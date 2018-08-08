Local Woolworths to donate proceeds to drought relief

BUYING fresh produce from Woolworths at Fernvale and Plainland this Saturday will go towards farmers impacted by drought in Australia.

All profits from Woolworths sales nation-wide in fruit and vegetable, meat, the chilled section, bakery and deli at will be donated to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal in support of farmers impacted by the drought.

It follows the supermarket's initial $1.5 million donation, plus further fundraising from local Plainland and Fernvale stores, which is helping Rural Aid deliver more hay, essential items and counselling support services to farmers in need.

Chief executive officer Charles Alder Rural Aid said the Australian farming community was a resilient one, but there as an urgent need for ongoing support for farmers who continued to do it tough during this drought.

"Since the supermarket came on board as a partner with their initial $1.5 million donation and opened up fundraising channels in their stores, we've been able to provide more certainty to hundreds of farmers who have reached out to us in urgent need of feed for their livestock,” he said.

"Additionally we've been able to increase vital counselling services available for farming families in regional communities.”

General Manager of Operations for Woolworths in Queensland, Matthew Franich said It had been amazing to see customers and the team rally behind Aussie farmers impacted by the drought.

"In less than a week, Woolworths customers nationally have already donated in excess of $600,000 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal through our checkouts nationwide,” Mr Franich said.

Fresh department profits donated on August 11 will help Rural Aid to fund more stock livestock feed for farmers, household supplies and counselling services.