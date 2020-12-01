Menu
Local taxi driver busted 4 times the legal limit. Photo: Blainey Woodham. Copyright News Regional Media
News

Local taxi driver busted more than 4x legal limit

Hugh Suffell
1st Dec 2020 3:50 PM
A LOCKYER VALLEY taxi driver was busted four times the legal limit when he drove through Gatton in October.

Abdulkadir H Ismail was pulled over by police on East Street, Gatton, on October 28, and submitted to a roadside breath test.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Ismail gave a reading of a very high 0.205, more than four times the legal limit of 0.05.

Ismail told the court he worked as a taxi driver for more than nine years, including in the Lockyer Valley.

He was not driving his taxi at the time, and told the court he had drunk a lot of wine on the night in question.

Magistrate Graham Lee said the reading was “very high” and Ismail was lucky to not hurt himself or someone else.

Ismail told the court he did the wrong thing and took full responsibility for his actions.

Mr Lee convicted and fined Ismail $1200 referred to SPER.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and surrendered his licence to the court.

The conviction was recorded.

