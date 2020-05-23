Menu
Target Country in Gatton is expected to become a Kmart in 2021.
Breaking

Local Target to be rebranded in nation-wide shutdown

Nathan Greaves
23rd May 2020 9:30 AM
THE countdown has begun for the arrival of Kmart in Gatton, following the planned closure of the Target branch in town.

In shock news to shoppers everywhere, Target has announced that upwards of seventy of their stores will be shutting down in the coming twelve months.

Some of these Targets will be converted into Kmarts, including the one in Gatton, which is expected to take place in early 2021.

The change is part of Target’s move towards a smaller, more digital-focused business model, according to a statement released by target.

“These changes have been made following the first phase of a strategic review of the business. For some time, the Target business has needed to transform to a smaller, more focused and less complex business,” the statement read.

“Whilst the coronavirus has accelerated this need, changes to the store network and operating model have been a focus for some time.”

For more information, Kmart’s full statement and FAQ’s can be found here.

Gatton Star

