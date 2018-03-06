Local talent steals show at Laidley country music festival

IN TUNE: Nicholas Inns of Blenheim performs at the main show of the Lockyer Valley Country Music Round Up on Saturday, March 3.

IN TUNE: Nicholas Inns of Blenheim performs at the main show of the Lockyer Valley Country Music Round Up on Saturday, March 3. Lachlan McIvor

DERMOT Mallon's performance on the main stage of the Lockyer Valley Country Music Round Up on Saturday was a world away from the music he played as the drummer in a band as a teenager living in Belfast.

He was just one of a number of country musicians to showcase their talent at the Laidley Showgrounds as a part of the climax of the week-long festival on the weekend.

But his inspiration in his formative years was much different to what he belts out on stage these days.

"It was Jimi Hendrix and Cream and the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, that sort of thing. It was a lot different,” Mr Mallon laughed.

After moving to Brisbane for work 44 years ago, he started to hang out with a mate who had a passion for country music.

Although he could barely stomach it for the first six months, slowly it started to grow on him.

It was his first time performing at the Laidley event and after arriving as a walk-in during the week, he was selected to step up onto the main show.

"It's fun, they're all so accepting,” he said.

"They're here to have a good time, they never see any trouble.

"It's brilliant, they just love it.”

One of his highlights was the performance of young Blenheim siblings Sheree and Nicholas Innes.

"They've got a big future if they keep at it,” Mr Mallon said.

"He is a brilliant singer, and she is too.

"She wrote a couple of good songs she was playing during the week, it was fabulous.

"(They're) so talented. They just need to keep at it because they'll go far.”

Laidley Show Society secretary Dalray McCarthy said although usual visitors from up north weren't able to travel down to the event due to flooding, she was happy with the numbers that came out to enjoy the music.

"It's better than I anticipated because of all of the flooding up north, we usually get so many to come from up north and they rang up and they said they couldn't get off their properties,” Mrs McCarthy said.

"It brings fresh blood to the town which means it benefits everybody, not just the showgrounds.”