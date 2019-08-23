Local supermarket embraces Book Week

The Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton team dressed up as their favourite characters to raise funds for Book Week.

A cast of colourful characters were manning the checkouts of Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton.

To celebrate Book Week, staff came in to work yesterday dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Mary Poppins, Dora the Explorer, Zorro, and Supergirl joined an assortment of wizards, witches, Where's Wally's, and many more to support the cause.

Everyone who came in costume contributed a gold coin donation.

"We're asking members of the public to donate gold coins or kids books as well," employee Kayla Embrey said.

"The box is already half-full, and all of the proceeds are going to a local kindy."