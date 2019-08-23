Menu
Login
The Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton team dressed up as their favourite characters to raise funds for Book Week.
The Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton team dressed up as their favourite characters to raise funds for Book Week. Nathan Greaves
News

Local supermarket embraces Book Week

Nathan Greaves
by
23rd Aug 2019 6:00 AM

A cast of colourful characters were manning the checkouts of Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton.

To celebrate Book Week, staff came in to work yesterday dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Mary Poppins, Dora the Explorer, Zorro, and Supergirl joined an assortment of wizards, witches, Where's Wally's, and many more to support the cause.

Everyone who came in costume contributed a gold coin donation.

"We're asking members of the public to donate gold coins or kids books as well," employee Kayla Embrey said.

"The box is already half-full, and all of the proceeds are going to a local kindy."

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Review requested for risky roads

    Review requested for risky roads

    Community "An urgent review is needed to assess contributing factors associated with the accidents.”

    Bikeway to bridge regional communities

    Bikeway to bridge regional communities

    News The upgrade is estimated to cost up to $7 million

    Council to host drought forum for Lockyer livestock farmers

    Council to host drought forum for Lockyer livestock farmers

    Council News The forum will be held next month

    Students gain superpowers in epic week of reading

    Students gain superpowers in epic week of reading

    News This year's book week theme adds a bit of magic to the school term