Stores give out free goodies during Easter weekend

A POPULAR business embraced the Easter spirit, giving out free bags of chocolate and crafts for customers.

Wayne's World is a chain of discount stores with numerous branches across Qld and NSW, all of which got involved in the generous giveaway.

"With what's going on with the coronavirus, we knew we were going to be stuck with Easter eggs and so forth," founder Wayne Clark said.

"We thought whatever we don't sell, let's give it away on the Easter Sunday."

He said he and his wife had arrived on the idea as a way to give back to the community, and help those who were struggling during the ongoing pandemic situation.

"We thought, let's give something back to the people that support Wayne's World throughout the Lockyer Valley, and all our other stores," he said.

Mr Clark spent the morning travelling between various stores to support staff, and witness the community response first hand.

"I went to all of my Lockyer Valley stores. I couldn't get out to Gympie, but I was up there the week prior. I couldn't get down to Northern NSW with everything that's going on at the border crossing and so forth," he said.

"I think Gatton and Laidley probably had the most that came through. They've got more of a population in those two towns compared to Rosewood and Lowood."

Team members from Wayne’s World in Gatton gave out Easter goodies on Sunday.

He said the event proved to be very popular, with big turnouts across the chain.

"It was a great morning. A lot of people came through all of our stores and were very happy with getting free Easter eggs and free Easter crafts," he said.

With the giveaway prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, staff took measures to ensure the event was safe for both themselves and visitors.

The Easter treats were pre-packaged in bags, and hand sanitiser was used regularly.

There were also 1.5m markings set up to keep everyone socially distanced.

"Because we had the table out the front, they didn't have to come into the stores. They could just drive past, jump out of the car, grab some Easter goodies, and away they went," Mr Clark said.

"It was a good outcome. Everyone obeyed the rules, everyone was appreciative, and we made some people happy."