Local shoppers bring Wendy joy

LOCAL SHOPPING: Paula Gray and Wendy Reuter (pictured right) at Grays Furniture. Meg Bolton

Name: Wendy Reuter.

Occupation: Shop assistant at Gray's Furniture.

Age: 51.

Marital status: Divorced.

What do you enjoy most about your job? The lovely customers I meet.

Why do you think shopping locally is important?

To keep local people in jobs.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

If you can't change it, why worry about it.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Adam and Bruce from the Gatton Star.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My beautiful children.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? Drought.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Flamin' 100 some days.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

My boss (Bruce) says 'work' because he's so nice.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Playing with my cousins.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Forest Hill.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Buy my own home.

Who are the people you most admire, living or dead?

I admire people who care for the needy and elderly.