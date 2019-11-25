Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

A SOMERSET road closed due to last week’s bushfire situation has at last been declared safe, and will reopen this afternoon.

The Pechey bushfire which threatened Esk, Ravensbourne, and Crows Nest last week forced six evacuations, and the closure of large sections of Esk-Hampton road.

Since the fire was beaten back, emergency services have been hard at work stamping out spotfires, clearing debris, and removing the threat of scorched trees poised to fall.

This work has now been completed, with Somerset Regional Council confirming the road is now safe for use, and will likely be reopened around 4pm this afternoon.