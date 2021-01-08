Local police to ramp up COVID compliance checks

Local police will ramp up COVID compliance checks on residents and businesses across the Lockyer Valley following this morning’s announcement that Greater Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown, commencing Friday.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said officers will continue to conduct spot checks on licenced venues and gatherings to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.

Senior Sergeant Browne said he expected that local police would “increase” compliance checks and said residents should follow the public health advice.

“If you are planning to have any form of function or party I would recommend checking the rules before hand and regularly as they are likely to change at short notice,” Senior Sergeant Browne said.

Anyone who has travelled from Greater Brisbane to other parts of Queensland, including the Lockyer Valley since January 2, must also isolate where they are for the three-day lockdown period.

