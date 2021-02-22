Local police respond to speed zone ‘grace period’ rumour

Local police have warned drivers not to assume a “grace period” will apply to changed speed limits (file image).

Local police have warned drivers not to assume a “grace period” will apply to changed speed limits (file image).

Local police have warned drivers not to assume a “grace period” will apply to changed speed limits.

Laidley’s officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim has assured drivers that once a speed limit is changed, it can be enforced by police.

The clarification comes as new school zones have been erected on Gehrke Road for Sophia College.

“Once the speed limit is changed, the law according to that speed zone can be enforced,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

“People should be obeying the speed limit regardless of where they are.

“Speed zones are in place for a reason, drivers are only putting themselves and others at risk if they don’t obey them and the other road rules.”