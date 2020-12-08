LOCAL HERO: Plainland man instrumental in saving iconic pub

Chris Donovan (right) enjoys a cold beer on the house after he helped save Mel and Michael's Porters pub early in the morning. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Chris Donovan (right) enjoys a cold beer on the house after he helped save Mel and Michael's Porters pub early in the morning. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

CHRIS Donovan jumped straight into action this morning on his way to work when he saw the Porters Hotel at Plainland going up in flames.

The Plainland local was driving past the pub on Laidley-Plainland Road at about 5.00am and saw smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Mr Donovan told the Gatton Star he got straight to work trying to save the pub from burning down, grabbing a hose and jumping on the railings to fight the flames.

Chris Donovan fights the flames at Porters Hotel Plainland. Photo: Chrissy Heinonen.

“It’s not exactly how I usually start my day,” Mr Donovan, a truck driver for local company Pohlmans, said.

“I just reacted,” Mr Donovan said adding there was no time to think but to try and help save the 115-year-old icon.

When fire crews arrived, Mr Donovan directed them to the kitchen before he took himself to work.

He told the Gatton Star he made sure to be careful of an electrical box that was close to the flames.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.

The Donovan family has a longstanding history with the hotel.

Mr Donovan’s mother Rozana told the Gatton Star she used to sing in the pub in the 80s and 90s while Bob and Julie Porter watched her seven kids play outside in the playground.

“Bob and Julie would look after them with chips and soft drinks,” Mrs Donovan said.

Mrs Donovan said she was sure Bob and Julie would be proud of her son’s heroic actions today.

Mr Donovan said Mel and Michael Porter told him to drop by on his way home as they “owed him a few beers”.

The Gatton Star caught up with Mr Donovan as he enjoyed a cold beer on the house with Mel and Michael Porter.

The Porter’s were overjoyed by Donovan’s actions sending him home with two cases of beer to enjoy later.

“We still have a pub!” Ms Porter said.



Read more about this morning’s blaze HERE.

Initial story HERE.