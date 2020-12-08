Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chris Donovan (right) enjoys a cold beer on the house after he helped save Mel and Michael's Porters pub early in the morning. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Chris Donovan (right) enjoys a cold beer on the house after he helped save Mel and Michael's Porters pub early in the morning. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
News

LOCAL HERO: Plainland man instrumental in saving iconic pub

Hugh Suffell
8th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHRIS Donovan jumped straight into action this morning on his way to work when he saw the Porters Hotel at Plainland going up in flames.

The Plainland local was driving past the pub on Laidley-Plainland Road at about 5.00am and saw smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Mr Donovan told the Gatton Star he got straight to work trying to save the pub from burning down, grabbing a hose and jumping on the railings to fight the flames.

Chris Donovan fights the flames at Porters Hotel Plainland. Photo: Chrissy Heinonen.
Chris Donovan fights the flames at Porters Hotel Plainland. Photo: Chrissy Heinonen.

“It’s not exactly how I usually start my day,” Mr Donovan, a truck driver for local company Pohlmans, said.

“I just reacted,” Mr Donovan said adding there was no time to think but to try and help save the 115-year-old icon.

When fire crews arrived, Mr Donovan directed them to the kitchen before he took himself to work.

He told the Gatton Star he made sure to be careful of an electrical box that was close to the flames.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.
Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.

The Donovan family has a longstanding history with the hotel.

Mr Donovan’s mother Rozana told the Gatton Star she used to sing in the pub in the 80s and 90s while Bob and Julie Porter watched her seven kids play outside in the playground.

“Bob and Julie would look after them with chips and soft drinks,” Mrs Donovan said.

Mrs Donovan said she was sure Bob and Julie would be proud of her son’s heroic actions today.

Mr Donovan said Mel and Michael Porter told him to drop by on his way home as they “owed him a few beers”.

The Gatton Star caught up with Mr Donovan as he enjoyed a cold beer on the house with Mel and Michael Porter.

The Porter’s were overjoyed by Donovan’s actions sending him home with two cases of beer to enjoy later.

“We still have a pub!” Ms Porter said.

Read more about this morning’s blaze HERE.

Initial story HERE.

porters plainland hotel
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inmate tells cop to go “f*** himself” during court hearing

        Premium Content Inmate tells cop to go “f*** himself” during court hearing

        Crime A woman detained in prison has fired up during a video conference, telling the police prosecutor to go “f*** himself”. Details here:

        Druggie’s excuse for growing own pot dismissed

        Premium Content Druggie’s excuse for growing own pot dismissed

        News A Laidley man made an interesting admission in court that landed him a hefty fine.

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years