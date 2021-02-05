LOCAL HERO: Meet Withcott’s lollipop lady of 9 years

One mum is ensuring future generations are safe by halting traffic, directing and greeting students in the mornings and afternoons with her stop sign.

With students back at school, the region’s school crossing supervisors are hard at work keeping kids safe as part of the 2028-strong army of lollipop people across Queensland’s 1281 crossings.

Sharon Chalmers is one of them – and she started as a school crossing supervisor at Withcott State School in February 2012.

She will celebrate nine years in the role on February 15.

Sharon said she took on the opportunity to become a crossing supervisor when her children were attending school.

“I was always at the school and it gave me the chance to grow in the community,” Sharon said.

Withcott State School crossing supervisor Sharon Chalmers. Photo: Supplied

“Having a little bit of extra cash in the pocket helped as well.”

Before starting the role, supervisors complete training and undergo a health assessment.

They also hold a valid blue card and have no criminal record, a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said.

The roles are funded by the transport department.

Sharon said working in the role has helped her get to know parents and kids at the school, which also helps the community to grow and be safe.

“I also love being able to interact with the kids and watch them grow into young adults,” Sharon said.

“It’s especially fun when you see them away from school and they look at you with a grin of recognition.”

Sharon said school safety was very important.

“These kids are our future, and we have to look after them.”