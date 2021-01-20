Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Refurbishment works on the Gatton Shire Hall are set to commence this month. Photo: Lockyer Valley Regional Council.
Refurbishment works on the Gatton Shire Hall are set to commence this month. Photo: Lockyer Valley Regional Council.
Council News

Local hall set for major overhaul

Hugh Suffell
20th Jan 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gatton Shire Hall will undergo a major facelift this year, as part of a $2.08 million program funded by council and the federal government.

Refurbishments are set to commence next week, which will provide major upgrades to the kitchen, climate control systems, foyer, roofing, electrical systems and eastern courtyard.

Community Facilities Portfolio Councillor and Deputy Mayor Cr Jason Cook welcomed the upgrades and said the major renovation would “refresh and improve” the hall’s capabilities.

LOCAL NEWS: BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

Works will mostly occur inside the hall or on the roof, meaning inconvenience to the public from noise, dust and construction activity should be kept to a minimum.

Minor disruptions due to construction traffic and a temporary exclusion of some parking areas adjacent to the hall will be necessary.

The renovations are expected to be complete by July 2021, at which time bookings for the upgraded facility will recommence.

LOCAL NEWS: Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

The project has been jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government, in association with Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Cr Cook thanked the state and federal governments for their support to allow the project to go ahead.

“It is one that will certainly benefit the Lockyer Valley community for many years to come,” Cr Cook said.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

gatton shire hall lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

        Premium Content SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

        Crime Hefty fines have been dished out to road users flaunting the law this week. Here’s...

        ‘Thought I would die’: Man’s incredible near miss on highway

        Premium Content ‘Thought I would die’: Man’s incredible near miss on highway

        News WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captured the moment a truck pulls out onto...

        ‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

        Premium Content ‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

        Crime The man’s toothache was so bad, he had a “smoke” when a mate offered him a...