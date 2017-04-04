25°
Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

Ali Kuchel
| 4th Apr 2017 3:40 PM
DEBRIS: Flood waters rushed around the Mulgowie Hotel, through the rodeo grounds. Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald and publican Kevin Hearn assess the damage.
DEBRIS: Flood waters rushed around the Mulgowie Hotel, through the rodeo grounds. Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald and publican Kevin Hearn assess the damage.

LOCAL flooding knowledge from numerous farmers from Townson to Mulgowie proved a key resource for emergency services during the tropical low of ex cyclone Debbie.

When the water burst the banks of the Laidley Creek in Mulgowie and began gushing past the pub at 9.45pm, Police Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald knew it was four and a half hours until it would hit Laidley.

"When the breakout happens here, we know it's going to come across Narda Lagoon and up to Patrick St Bridge,” Snr Sgt McDonald said.

But the kicker was Glynn Crosby's "hand-me-down knowledge” from his father as to how the flood waters in Townson would affect Laidley.

"Before there were flood gauges, if anyone though the water was getting a bit high there would be a circle of contacts calling around with information,” Mr Crosby said.

"Up until dark we'd seen how the flood was going, and just on dark we got another heavy shower.”

Snr Sgt McDonald said while there was a lot of technical information available, local knowledge and understanding of flood levels was a huge benefit for the local disaster team.

"It was a real team approach,” he said.

What didn't help was the Bureau of Meteorology's prediction that flood waters would be equivalent of the 2013 floods.

"We were able to provide the local knowledge into the disaster centre and we were able to confirm the information from the Bureau of Meteorology was not accurate.”

Houses in low lying areas prone to flooding in Laidley and Forest Hill were individually door knocked by police and emergency services prior to the Bureau's predictions.

Some shops in Laidley received minor flooding.

Snr Sgt McDonald said the Bureau's prediction caused panic amongst residents.

"When the wrong information came from BoM we knew it was wrong based on local knowledge,” he said.

It was the first time Mulgowie Publican Kevin Hearn had experienced any flooding, with waters gushing at the pub's veranda and through the popular bull ride ring.

Mr Hearn was able to provide emergency services with photos of the flooding, which will now be used for future flood warnings and preparations.

"It was only six inches at the front of the pub, but about two foot deep out the back,” Mr Hearn said.

"There's just a lot of debris around, we got the business back up and running and will clean up outside.”

The predictions for Laidley were based on the Bureau's hydrolyc modelling system and levels recorded up stream at Mulgowie.

BoM Queensland Regional Director Bruce Gunn said a warning was issued by the Bureau on the side of caution.

The station at Mulgowie reached a level of 9.35 metres, which was 0.24m higher than the 2013 floods.

"Given the upstream station was recording levels higher than the 2013 flood, at night, the Bureau made the decision to escalate the warning for the community, eering on the side of caution,” Mr Gunn said.

"Laidley Creek responds very quickly to rainfall so the Bureau aims to provide six hours warning of heights in Laidley of greater than six metres - the moderate floodlevel.”

Topics:  floods 2017 laidley creek lockyer flood lockyer valley mulgowie mulgowie hotel townson

