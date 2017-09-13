Local clubs kick goals for crucial cause

FOOTBALL: The Gatton Redbacks and Laidley battled to a 1-1 draw on Friday night but the result was far from the most important part of the game.

The two clubs came together at the Laidley Recreation Reserve for their fifth annual charity match with $500 being raised for Laidley Crisis Care and Accommodation.

Although the fixture usually involves the two seniors sides battling it out, this year was a chance for the juniors to take centre stage.

Laidley Soccer Club president Jason Gray said the fixture, which raises funds for a different charitable cause each year, was a great way to close out the season for both clubs.

"The Lockyer Valley is a very small area, as much we're competitors we're allies, we want to keep that going,” Gray said.

"It's a bit of friendly banter and also a great Friday night to spend playing football.”

Gatton Redbacks president Adam Halstead said the event helped to strengthen the bonds between the two clubs.

"Because we're two local clubs close by each other, one of the main reasons (for holding the game) is to keep supporting each other,” Halstead said.

"We borrow goals and whatnot off each other and all that sort of that thing.”

While it was often the away side which picked up the victory each year, a goal apiece meant bragging rights were shared for 2017.

Halstead said although it was always a good natured affair off the field, both clubs were often in it to win it once they stepped onto the field.

"They're often pretty good matches... they can be really competitive,” he said.

"On the field it was game on, off the field it was handshakes and beers and all about the charity.”

The support of the community was crucial.

"Thanks to the local families and local businesses that donated all the prizes,” he said.

The game also coincided with the grand opening of the upgraded lights at the Laidley Recreation Reserve by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.