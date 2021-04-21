Local businesses awarded contracts to improve major roads

Somerset businesses have been awarded contracts for a crucial road upgrade project. Picture: Supplied

More than $2 million in contracts have been awarded to local Somerset businesses for projects across the region.

Businesses based in Moore, Fernvale and Harlin have been awarded the contracts to carry out works.

Economic Recovery Subgroup representative Councillor Bob Whalley said more than ever, the region needed to support its local businesses.

“These contracts are for supply and delivery of concrete throughout the region and for widening and strengthening the southern part of Lowood Minden Road,” Cr Whalley said.

“State and Council funds will directly contribute to jobs growth during the construction period and improve long term safety, traffic flows and productivity on Lowood-Minden Road, which is our busiest local road.”

“There are 3,819 vehicles per day using Lowood Minden Road near the intersection with Green Valley Road in Minden.

The project will widen the southern part of Lowood Minden Road to at least 10 metres including the replacement of two large culverts and provide major traffic improvements with new turning lanes at the intersection with Green Valley Road.

The Lowood Minden Road upgrade will be undertaken by Brown Contractors of Moore.

Cr Whalley acknowledged there would be disruption to traffic over coming months during construction with sidetracks to be put in place to manage traffic flows and we thank residents for their patience while we improve Lowood Minden Road.

The total Lowood Minden Road project that is being jointly funded by the Queensland Government is estimated at $3.3 million.

“We are grateful to the Queensland Government for supporting the Lowood Minden Road southern section upgrade through the competitive Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Program,” Cr Whalley said.