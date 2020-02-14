Local business to have better chances with council tenders

A local council has updated its procurement process, after data revealed just how little money stayed local.

A local council has updated its procurement process, after data revealed just how little money stayed local.

JUST two weeks after data revealed millions of dollars in council funding was flowing out of the region, a local council has introduced changes to boost support for local business.

The Gatton Star revealed more than $16 million found its way into the pockets of non-local suppliers since July last year, while Lockyer Valley businesses received less than $3m.

At this week’s Lockyer Valley Regional Council meeting, councillors voted to adopt an updated procurement policy.

The policy was updated with a section outlining support for local business, stating “council will consider the potential investment in local businesses and genuine employment opportunities that can be generated through prioritising the use of local businesses”.

The change would require council staff procuring goods to source quotes from local businesses in the first instance, give preference to local suppliers and include local business criteria in the quote and tender evaluation.

The policy update came as a result of a strategic review of the council’s procurement works.

The review was started in May last year, and was completed by procurement specialists Local Buy.

Finance portfolio councillor Chris Wilson said the review recommendations had been implemented “progressively” since it was finalised six months ago.

“The purpose of the review was to ensure the council’s procurement function is operating as effectively as possible so that risk is minimised, capability and value for money are maximised, and local content is properly considered,” Cr Wilson said.

“Local Buy was utilised to maintain objectivity and independence and to utilise their expertise.”